DT Daily for Fri, May 18th: Tannehill and Amendola Talk

(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )

Soundcloud: CLICK HERE



iTunes: CLICK HERE

TuneIN: CLICK HERE



You can also find the show on Stitcher, PodBean, and GooglePlay







Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk

Follow us on Facebook: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

On today's show I am joined by fellow DolphinsTalk.com Blogger/Podcaster Tom Ernisse as we talk about Ryan Tannehill and what should we expect from Ryan Tannehill in the first OTA's that start next week. Plus, what does the 2018 season mean for Ryan Tannehill and his future with the Dolphins. Should Miami try and run an up-tempo offense with Tannehill in 2018? Or should they do what worked so well in 2016 when he had that great 8 game stretch? Are there any more excuses for Tannehill who has been in this league since 2012? Is 2018 Now or Never for Tannehill? We cover it all from top to bottom. We also talk about Danny Amendola and some of the things Adam Gase said about Amendola on PFT Live earlier this week. What is Amendola's value in Miami in 2018 and can his leadership turn around some of the young wide receivers in Miami.