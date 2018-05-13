DT Daily for Sun, May 13th: Fins Rookie Mini Camp Notes & Dolphins Moving Team Headquarters

On today's show we talk about the news of the Dolphins possibly moving their team facility to Miramar, FL and what this means. Who's paying for it and what are all the details. We also break down what has been said the past 3 or 4 days at the Dolphins rookie mini-camp. What did the rookies say when they spoke to the media. What did the coaches say in their sessions speaking with the media and what can we believe and what was said that was probably less than truthful.

