DT Daily for Sun, May 13th: Fins Rookie Mini Camp Notes & Dolphins Moving Team Headquarters

The 2018 draft ended a week ago and I feel very good about the Miami Dolphins draft. They filled some holes, such as tight end, a running back, and some players to help their pass defense covering the opposing team’s tight ends. I felt the Dolphins accomplished a lot to improve their team.However, it seems a lot of "experts" are knocking the Dolphins draft for not taking a quarterback. Look everyone is entitled to their opinion and I thought Miami would take a quarterback considering the work they put in and talking up the top quarterbacks, but it was a smoke screen, so they could get other teams to take one and hope some players fall to them at pick 11. Mel Kiper was particularly critical even though he thought the Dolphins did well otherwise. He gave the Dolphins a C and nfl.com thought the Dolphins were one of the losers from the draft for not taking a QB. Look you aren't going to fill every need in the draft the Dolphins, I believe, had bigger needs than quarterback.…