DT Daily for Tues, May 15th: Chris Fischer of NBC 6 Miami and THE NFL ON CBS joins us to talk About the Dolphins Offseason Moves
On today's show we are joined by Chris Fischer of NBC 6 Miami and The NFL On CBS to talk about the Dolphins offseason. Chris being one of the most popular sports anchors in the South Florida market joins us to talk about Ryan Tannehill, Adam Gase, the Dolphins draft, and so much more. We also talk about the Jay Ajayi story of him being sued for trashing a mansion in Los Angeles after the Super Bowl and does this story now show the world what Miami saw behind the scenes with Jay and his immaturity.
