DT Daily for Tues, May 15th: Chris Fischer of NBC 6 Miami and THE NFL ON CBS joins us to talk About the Dolphins Offseason Moves

We have a Breaking News Audio today as the Miami Dolphins have traded a 2019 7th round pick for DT Akeem Spence. We break down the trade and tell you everything you need to know about Akeem Spence and how he fits into the Miami Dolphins plans for 2018. We are also joined by Dolphins reporter Brandon Howard of SportsTalkFlorida to get his thoughts and opinions on the Dolphins 2018 draft picks.



(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )

Soundcloud: