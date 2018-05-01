DT Daily for Tues, May 1st: Dolphins Draft Grades and No Excuses for Matt Burke in 2018

On today's show we talk about some of the draft grades that are out there and what kind of grades Miami is getting. We call some people out for some wacky grades they gave Miami for their picks last weekend. We also talk about how Matt Burke the Dolphins defensive coordinator has no excuses this upcoming year as the defense has been revamped and he has more pieces at his disposal to make this a solid unit. We close the show talking about Ryan Tannehill and where he is ranked among other NFL starting QB's per an NFL.com article.
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
