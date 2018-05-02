DT Daily for Wed, May 2nd: Former Dolphins TE Randy McMichael breaks down Gesicki and the Dolphins Offseason Moves
On today's show we are joined by former Miami Dolphins TE Randy McMichael as we break down the two tight ends Miami selected in last weekends NFL Draft and get Randy's thoughts on them. We also get Randy's thoughts on the Dolphins offseason overall and some of the moves Miami has made.
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Randy McMichael, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
