DT Daily for Wed, May 2nd: Former Dolphins TE Randy McMichael breaks down Gesicki and the Dolphins Offseason Moves

On today's show we are joined by former Miami Dolphins TE Randy McMichael as we break down the two tight ends Miami selected in last weekends NFL Draft and get Randy's thoughts on them. We also get Randy's thoughts on the Dolphins offseason overall and some of the moves Miami has made.

