DT Daily for Wed, May 9th: Greg Likens from 790 The Ticket & more Details about Dolphins Draft Night Drama
On today’s show we are joined by Greg Likens from 790 The Ticket to talk about the Miami Dolphins offseason and get his thoughts on the 2018 Dolphins draft class as well. We also talk about the continuing story that Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross was not fully on board with the Miami Dolphins selection of Minkah Fitzpatrick at pick #11 in round 1 of the NFL Draft. What is true, what isn’t true, and what does this all mean? We break it down from all sides! Plus we talk about Cam Wake making the NFL 100 list, Las Vegas Odds for the Dolphins in 2018, and Matt Moore!
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
Comments
Post a Comment