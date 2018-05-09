DT Daily for Wed, May 9th: Greg Likens from 790 The Ticket & more Details about Dolphins Draft Night Drama

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Friday when they claimed Bryce Petty off of waivers after he was released earlier this week by the NY Jets.

Petty's time in New York was a bit of a nightmare as statically he was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league the past two seasons. Petty got poor coaching in New York and had little support around him on the offensive line and with weapons in the passing game.

Petty will be 27 years old in a month and is a long shot to make the Miami Dolphins roster in 2018 at this time. Do not count him out though and think he has no shot of making this team. Bryce Petty will be competing with David Fales and Brock Osweiler for the #2 quarterback position with the Dolphins and it is not like that is impossible competition to beat out. Not to mention Petty will get the best coaching of his life in Miami under Adam Gase.

I would not be stunned in the least if with a change of scenery and some better coaching Bryce Petty improves as a player an…