As we wish Prince Harry and Megan Markle all the best on the day of this Royal Wedding I wanted to do an article tying in “royalty” as it pertains to our beloved Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins organization is rich in history and who in that history would you consider “Dolphins Royalty” and who would be a part of that Dolphins Royal Family. Yes, there is the obvious of Dan Marino and Don Shula but it goes beyond just them and I think others have to be recognized as given the label of “Miami Dolphins Royalty.” And like all Royals we must bestow them a title and a royal name.
Joe Robbie (Royal Name: King Joe of Florida)
Don Shula (Royal Name: Prince Don Prince of Miami)
Dan Marino (Royal Name: Daniel Duke of Davie)When you are putting together any list of the greatest quarterbacks and greatest players in NFL history Dan Marino is in the conversation and somewhere on that list. The lack of a Super Bowl ring doesn’t change anything as he is one of the all-time greats to ever play the sport. He brought an excitement to South Florida with the style of quarterback he was and the style of offense the team played. With Dan Marino at quarterback the Miami Dolphins were never out of a game and almost never had a poor season. The first player to make my list of Dolphins Royalty and when any Dolphins fan sees him in public you should genuflect in his presence and thank him.
Larry Csonka (Royal Name: Lawrence Earl of Fort Lauderdale)The dominate Dolphins teams of the 1970’s won a lot of games not because of one superstar player but because they were a true team. If one had to select the face of the franchise during that time-period though it would be Larry Csonka. A two-time Super Bowl Champion and he also won one Super Bowl MVP award. Five-time Pro Bowl fullback, three time All Pro Fullback, and is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You heard the stories of how tough of a coach Don Shula was and if any one player embodied that toughness on the field and exhibited it no question it was Larry Csonka.
Bob Griese (Royal Name: Captain Robert Griese)
Jason Taylor (Royal Name: Vice Admiral Jason Taylor)There haven’t been many modern players with the Dolphins you can consider as Dolphins legends or Royalty, but Jason Taylor is as close as it gets and squeaks in and makes the list. A surprise first ballot hall of fame player who was a three time All Pro and won a Defensive Player of the Year award for the Dolphins, Jason is on the list of all time greats to play for the Miami Dolphins. In the line of succession like Prince Harry he is down on the list for sure, but he is on the list and that is what matters.
