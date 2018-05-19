As we wish Prince Harry and Megan Markle all the best on the day of this Royal Wedding I wanted to do an article tying in “royalty” as it pertains to our beloved Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins organization is rich in history and who in that history would you consider “Dolphins Royalty” and who would be a part of that Dolphins Royal Family. Yes, there is the obvious of Dan Marino and Don Shula but it goes beyond just them and I think others have to be recognized as given the label of “Miami Dolphins Royalty.” And like all Royals we must bestow them a title and a royal name.

Joe Robbie ( Royal Name: King Joe of Florida)

For obvious reasons the founder and very first owner of the Miami Dolphins. Without Joe Robbie bringing football to South Florida who knows when a team would have been placed there and what it would have looked like. Would they even have been the Miami Dolphins? Or would they have been called something else. Robbie not only brought professional football to the region, but he also brought Don Shula to Miami.

Don Shula (Royal Name: Prince Don Prince of Miami)

One of the if not the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL and the man who put the Miami Dolphins on the map. The laundry list of accomplishments is long; winningest coach in the history of the NFL, only coach to lead a team to a perfect season, two-time Super Bowl winner, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The man responsible for bringing Dan Marino to Miami. Joe Robbie brought professional football to South Florida, but Don Shula made professional football a big deal in South Florida.

Dan Marino (Royal Name: Daniel Duke of Davie)

When you are putting together any list of the greatest quarterbacks and greatest players in NFL history Dan Marino is in the conversation and somewhere on that list. The lack of a Super Bowl ring doesn’t change anything as he is one of the all-time greats to ever play the sport. He brought an excitement to South Florida with the style of quarterback he was and the style of offense the team played. With Dan Marino at quarterback the Miami Dolphins were never out of a game and almost never had a poor season. The first player to make my list of Dolphins Royalty and when any Dolphins fan sees him in public you should genuflect in his presence and thank him.

Larry Csonka (Royal Name: Lawrence Earl of Fort Lauderdale)

The dominate Dolphins teams of the 1970's won a lot of games not because of one superstar player but because they were a true team. If one had to select the face of the franchise during that time-period though it would be Larry Csonka. A two-time Super Bowl Champion and he also won one Super Bowl MVP award. Five-time Pro Bowl fullback, three time All Pro Fullback, and is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You heard the stories of how tough of a coach Don Shula was and if any one player embodied that toughness on the field and exhibited it no question it was Larry Csonka.





Bob Griese (Royal Name: Captain Robert Griese)

The only quarterback in the history of the organization to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl Championship. His numbers won’t blow you away, but he led this team to many victories and was a key part in keeping that offense moving during the 1970’s. Griese was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of fame and is often overlooked and underrated because the statistics as I said do not look overly impressive. Do not be fooled though as for the era he played in Bob Griese was one of the best quarterbacks of his time.

Jason Taylor (Royal Name: Vice Admiral Jason Taylor)

There haven’t been many modern players with the Dolphins you can consider as Dolphins legends or Royalty, but Jason Taylor is as close as it gets and squeaks in and makes the list. A surprise first ballot hall of fame player who was a three time All Pro and won a Defensive Player of the Year award for the Dolphins, Jason is on the list of all time greats to play for the Miami Dolphins. In the line of succession like Prince Harry he is down on the list for sure, but he is on the list and that is what matters.

