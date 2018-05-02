The Impact of Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick. The young 21 yr old Safety from Alabama. Drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the #11 pick in the 2018 draft. Whether you like the pick or not, this makes a TON of sense for the Dolphins. Among MANY mock drafts, Fitzpatrick was slated as a top 5-10 pick in the draft. The QB frenzy that was 2018 played into the Miami Dolphins favor.





At 6’0”, 204lbs, Fitz fits the mold of what you want in the FS position. He is a 2x Nat’l Champ while playing for Adam Gases mentor, former Dolphins coach/traitor, Nick Saban. Starting as a freshman, Fitzpatrick earned Freshman All-American, as well as Freshman All SEC. Tall task considering the talent Bama has churned out in recent years.





As most fans should know, Adam Gase has the utmost respect and trust in his former mentor, Nick Saban. While Dolphins fans may have a disdain of one Nick Saban, truth is, the man is one of the greatest coaches to ever walk the sidelines. So, fandom aside, I trust Dolphins brass and their approach to this 2018 NFL 1st round draft pick.





He can play multiple positions at a high level, and Fitzpatrick is a player that Coach Saban absolutely adores. He doesn't back down from challenges. Fitzpatrick is a great chess piece for the Miami Dolphins defense.





Saban on Fitzpatrick: "He's phenomenal. He does it every day. I've heard guys say they save it for the game and they aren't worth a shit"





A Leader. Today’s NFL offenses call for NFL Defenses to play more nickel/dime packages. New England ran these packages on almost 90% of their play calls. He can play FS, SS, & Corner. Fitz has a TON of versatility, works hard, and is as NFL ready as they come.



The Ftizpatrick pick also allows Miami to use TJ McDonald as a hybrid OLB in Nickel and Dime Packages. McDonald, 6' 2"/230lbs, is roughly the same build as Kiko Alonso. He flashed at times in this hybrid role during his 4 seasons with the Rams. Essentially, Miami killed two birds with one pick.





The popular pick was that Miami was in LOVE with Josh Rosen. I have said all along, this was a smoke screen put on brilliantly by the Miami Dolphins front office. All offseason, Miami has promoted QB Ryan Tannehill as the man who can get the job done. Rightfully so.



